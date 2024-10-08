Gamblers Meat Raffle Raised Funds for DAV

The Green Bay Gamblers hosted a meat raffle as part of Military Appreciation Night this past Saturday (10/5), to raise funds for the local chapter of Disabled American Veterans. The meat raffle raised $3,250.00 for the DAV.

The Gamblers want to thank Badgerland Garage Door Service, presenting sponsor of Military Appreciation Night, along with JBS, Pelkin's, Mad Dog & Merrill, Pelkin's Smokey Meats, PS Seasoning, Pro Smoker and Vern's Cheese all of whom donated to the meat raffle.

The Gamblers return to the Resch Center on Saturday, October 26, as they host the Madison Capitols. The 26th is Heavy Metal and Horror Night. Come early and take part in the Adult Trick or Treat trail. Stay late, as Green Bay's favorite rock band, Annex, performs in the Resch Expo following the game. It's also Bud Night. Puck drops, 6:00 PM, trick or treat trail opens at 4:30 PM.

Tickets available at the Resch Center box office, open Monday - Friday and event days at 10:00 AM. Tickets also available online at www.gamblershockey.com For groups and beverage inclusive seating contact Cole at 920-405-1153.

