90+ Alumni on NHL Opening Night Rosters

October 8, 2024







More than 190 players with USHL experience are on NHL Opening Night rosters to start the 2024-25 season. Among that group are 2024 first-overall pick Macklin Celebrini (Chicago Steel/Boston University/San Jose Sharks), Adam Fantilli (Chicago Steel/University of Michigan/Columbus Blue Jackets) and Cole Caufield (USA Hockey NTDP/University of Wisconsin/Montreal Canadiens).

Every NHL team features USHL alumni on its roster with the Vancouver Canucks (12), Boston Bruins (11) and Columbus Blue Jackets (10) leading the league.

The USA Hockey NTDP leads USHL with 84 alumni, followed by the Chicago Steel (15), Tri-City Storm (12) and Sioux Falls Stampede (11).

NHL head coaches with USHL experience include Jim Montgomery (Dubuque Fighting Saints/Boston Bruins), Jon Cooper (Green Bay Gamblers/Tampa Bay Lightning) and Derek LaLonde (Green Bay Gamblers/Detroit Red Wings), each of whom won a Clark Cup.

Last year, 270 USHL alumni played in the NHL.

