Gamblers Announce Exhibition Schedule

Green Bay, WI - The Green Bay Gamblers will host the Youngstown Phantoms and a 4-Team USHL Showcase in exhibition play. Dates and times are as follows:

Wednesday, September 4 Youngstown vs Green Bay 7:00 PM

Thursday, September 5 Youngstown vs Green Bay 7:00 PM

Friday, September 6 Youngstown vs Green Bay 4:00 PM

Thursday, September 12 Madson vs Muskegon 3:30 PM

Waterloo vs Green Bay 7:00 PM

Friday, September 13 Waterloo vs Muskegon 3:30 PM

Madison vs Green Bay 7:00 PM

All exhibition games played at the Cornerstone Community Center. Tickets for 9/4,9/5 and 9/6 will be $10 per game. Tickets for the Gamblers Showcase on 9/12 and 9/13 will be $10 per day.

Regular season tickets go on-sale Thursday, August 22 beginning at 10:00 AM. The Gamblers home opener is Friday, October 4. For season tickets and flex plans contact Cole Milberger (cole.milberger@gamblershockey.com)/920-405-1153.

