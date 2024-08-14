Great West Casualty Western Conference Shootout Tickets on Sale Friday

August 14, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Sioux City Musketeers News Release







Tickets for the Great West Casualty Western Conference Shootout begin to go on sale this Friday, August 16th at 10:00 am. Tickets can be purchased in person at both the Sioux City Musketeers office located in the Long Lines Family Rec Center or at the Tyson Events Center Primebank Box Office. Tickets can only be purchased in person, no phone or online orders will be taken.

Tickets will cost $13 each day of the event. One ticket gets you an all day pass per day, and will allow you to see up to three games. Sioux City Musketeers Season Ticket Holders for the 2024-25 season can get (1) free ticket for each season ticket purchased. This offer is only valid for Musketeers season ticket holders and not valid for season ticket holders of any of the other teams participating.

Despite being a season ticket holder, this does not guarantee you your seat during these games. Seating in the arena will be by general admission. Table seating along the top rows will not be available for general admission, this will be reserved for scouts and coaches coming to watch these games.

Thursday, September 5th

7:00 pm: Fargo Force vs. Sioux City Musketeers

Friday, September 6th

12:00 pm: Omaha Lancers vs Sioux Falls Stampede

3:30 pm: Fargo Force vs Tri-City Storm

7:00 pm: Des Moines Buccaneers vs Sioux City Musketeers

Saturday, September 7th

11:00 am: Omaha Lancers vs Fargo Force

2:30 pm: Tri-City Storm vs. Des Moines Buccaneers

6:00 pm: Sioux Falls Stampede vs Sioux City Musketeers

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from August 14, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.