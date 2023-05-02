Gabriel Rincones Jr. Earns First Career Player of the Week Award

CLEARWATER, FL - Gabriel Rincones Jr. was awarded the Florida State League Player of the Week after going 8-20 with two homers and six RBIs in the sweep of St. Lucie at BayCare Ballpark. He posted a slash line of .400/.520/.800 and hit safely at least once in all five games he played with three multi-hit games.

Rincones Jr. scored eight runs in the series and drove in at least one run in each of the last three games, with a three-run and two-run homer in his last two games of the series. He was also a menace on the basepaths, swiping five bags in six attempts.

Gabriel's performance helped the Threshers to their first sweep of the season and their third series win. "I've seen a little bit of success, but it's just peanuts to what we can accomplish as a team. We just want to win and get better every day" Gabriel said of the past series. The Threshers head into the second half of a twelve-game homestand with a 15-6 record, which is the best in the Florida State League through the first 21 games of the series.

