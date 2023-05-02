Clutch Hitting and Strong Pitching Propels Marauders to Win

Tampa, Fla. - The Marauders (14-8) opened up their second consecutive road series on Tuesday night at Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, taking on the division cellar-dwelling Tarpons (8-14). The Marauders collected just three total hits in the game, but they all came at crucial times. The clutch knocks combined with stout pitching wire-to-wire secured Bradenton's 5-2 win.

Dominic Perachi made his fourth start of the season for the Marauders, having yet to record a decision entering the night. The Division Three product allowed just three-four bases runners in his five-inning outing; the lefty also struck out six and forced Tampa to roll into a pair of double plays. Perachi earned his first win as a professional of what will likely be many if his Tuesday night form continues.

The third inning would prove to be the crucial frame in the Marauder's winning effort. Bradenton rallied with two down in the top half when Termarr Johnson grabbed an RBI ground-rule double, followed by another two-bagger from Rodolfo Nolasco that brought in a pair of runs.

Tampa rallied for two runs in the seventh to cut the score to 3-2 in favor of the Marauders with two innings to play. Tampa's pitching was weighed down by the seven walks they surrendered in the game.

Bradenton added a pair of insurance runs in the eighth inning thanks to a Shalin Polanco two-run blast with two outs in the inning to make the score 5-2 in favor of the Baby Buccos with an inning and a half to play.

The Marauders handed the closing duties to Mike Walsh for his third save opportunity of the season. The righty from Yale allowed a pair of base runners on, which brought the tying run to the plate with one away. Walsh then collected a strikeout and forced a rollover grounder to end the ballgame.

Bradenton remains within two games of Clearwater, who lead the division a sixth of the way through the 2023 season. The Marauders and Tarpons face off again Wednesday night, with Owen Kellington expected to start for the Baby Buccos.

