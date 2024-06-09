Gabe Fernandez Named to USL League Two Team of the Month

June 9, 2024 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Tacoma Stars News Release







TACOMA, WA. - The USL League Two recently released the May Team of the Month and Tacoma Stars defender Gabe Fernandez was named to the Starting XI for the month of May.

Fernandez has started every game for the Stars on defense and is one of only two Northwest Division players to receive the honor. With Fernandez and the Stars playing at a high level, they are on top of the division table and the only unbeaten team in the Northwest following a 4-3 win on the road against Ballard FC Saturday night.

The USL League Two website said this of Fernandez and the Stars play. " (The) Tacoma Stars may be the best of the expansion teams that have joined, and it's largely down to the play of electric left back Gabe Fernandez."

Stars Head Coach Liviu Bird also coached Fernandez last season in the USL League Two while with Oly-Town and sees good things in the future for Fernandez. "We are proud of Gabe and very happy to see his work on the field get recognized. He brings a high level of quality and effort in every training session and every game, and he's vital to the way we want to play. To see the way he's developed in League Two both last year in Olympia and this year with the Stars has been a highlight for me as a coach. He's a young player with a bright future, and we're proud of his South Sound work ethic and approach to his football," said Bird.

The Stars will follow up their big win at Ballard last night with a trip West Seattle Junction FC before they return home to Bellarmine Memorial Field to battle United PDX on Wednesday, June 19 at 7 pm.

Tickets are available at www.linktr.ee/tacomastars.

