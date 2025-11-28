Gabby Williams Led the League in Steals

Published on November 28, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Seattle Storm YouTube Video







Gabby Williams was in FULL takeover mode this season

Finished regular season with 99 steals. No. 1 in the league and set the @seattlestorm franchise record along the way!

#WNBADefenseWeek







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from November 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.