G League Takeover Podcast: Jahlil Okafor
December 12, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)
Indiana Mad Ants YouTube Video
Gianna Hearn sits down with Indiana Pacers big man and NBA veteran Jahlil Okafor to talk about his return from an Achilles injury two seasons ago, his goals for a return to the NBA, and more in the latest episode of the NBA G League Takeover Podcast presented by @KumhoTireUSA
