Future of Hammons Field Press Conference this Wednesday at 3pm

January 31, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Springfield Cardinals News Release







The Springfield Cardinals are inviting all fans to a press conference regarding the future of Hammons Field at 3pm on Wednesday, Feb. 1. The press conference will take place in the Indoor Training Facility at Hammons Field. Doors will open at 2:45pm.

Media members may enter beginning at 2:30pm through the gate in between the Indoor Training Facility and the Cardinals Clubhouse.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from January 31, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.