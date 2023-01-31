2023 Promotional Schedule Announced

SPRINGDALE, Ark. - The Northwest Arkansas Naturals are thrilled to announce the release of their 2023 Promotional Schedule at Arvest Ballpark.

The upcoming season will begin with a home game on Thursday, April 6th as the Naturals take on the Midland RockHounds (Double-A Oakland A's) at 7:05 p.m. For the first-time since the 2019 season, Opening Night at Arvest Ballpark will feature a post-game fireworks show.

This year's promotional lineup features a total of 17 post-game fireworks shows including fireworks following all 12 Friday night home games. In addition to shows on Friday nights, the Naturals have post-game fireworks scheduled for the following games: Thursday, April 6th; Saturday, May 6th; Tuesday, July 4th; Sunday, September 3rd; and Saturday, September 16th. This summer will mark the second consecutive season that the Naturals will be home on the Fourth of July, which features the LARGEST Fireworks Show in ALL of Northwest Arkansas.

Premium giveaways will continue to be a staple for Saturday home games at Arvest Ballpark.The giveaway lineup this season includes four player bobblehead giveaways of some former Natural stars that will ONLY be available to fans at Arvest Ballpark - Brady Singer Bobblehead (July 8th), Vinnie Pasquantino Bobblehead (July 22nd), Bobby Witt Jr. Bobblehead (August 12th), and a MJ Melendez Bobblehead (September 2nd). In addition to those one-of-a-kind items, fans will be treated to a Cap Giveaway (April 8th), Dri-Fit T-Shirt Giveaway (April 22nd), a Poultry Derby 'Rooster' Figurine Giveaway (May 20th), and multiple t-shirt giveaways including two Naturals' Player Tees (May 18th and August 31st) and a Father's Day T-Shirt (June 18th).

Theme nights will once again provide family-fun throughout the summer as the 2023 promotional lineup features something for fans of all ages. The list of themes this year include: Growlin' Chickens Weekend (May 19th and May 20th); Star Wars Night (June 2nd); two Faith & Family Nights (June 3rd and August 26th); Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night (June 17th); and three Los Naturales del Noroeste de Arkansas games (May 5th, August 10th and August 11th) as part of Minor League Baseball's "Copa de la Diversión" or "Fun Cup" initiative.

Fans are encouraged to arrive early on Friday and Saturday night to enjoy our Bullpen Party presented by Choctaw Casino & Resort - Pocola, which takes place from 5:45 p.m. until 6:45 p.m. on Friday and 4:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. on Saturday. The Bullpen Party features 'Happy Hour' specials on all alcoholic beverages at The Bullpen concession stand, located down the first base side, while all fans can take advantage of our $2.00 BBQ Slider special during happy hour.

Daily discounts and specials fill the weekday promotional lineup at Arvest Ballpark again this summer. Tuesday is Buck-A-Brat Night, Wednesday is now Kids Eat FREE with Baseball Bingo, Thirsty Thursday© returns, while Sunday will feature Dollar Hot Dogs and Kids Run the Bases.

Fans can purchase tickets to ANY game this summer starting tomorrow - Wednesday, February 1st- at 10 a.m. Tickets will be available to fans online (at any time) or can be purchased in-person at the Arvest Ballpark Box Office from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday (closed on all other days) through Friday, March 3rd. Revised Box Office hours will be posted after March 3rd. Season tickets, mini packs, flex packs, family packs, suite rentals, and group events are also available for the upcoming season that will begin on Thursday, April 6th and end on Sunday, September 17th.

Visit www.nwanaturals.com or see the attached PDF for the full promotional schedule and a list of partners for the upcoming season of Naturals' baseball at Arvest Ballpark. All game dates and promotions are subject to change.

The Northwest Arkansas Naturals are the Double-A Affiliate of the Kansas City Royals and play at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale, Arkansas. For more information, including tickets, stats, and more, visit NWANaturals.com, and follow us on Twitter @NWANaturals and Facebook.com/Naturals.

