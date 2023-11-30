Future Legends Signs 10-Year Partnership with TicketSocket

WINDSOR, Colo - Future Legends is thrilled to announce a new 10 year partnership with TicketSocket, the premier platform for white label ticketing and registration.

TicketSocket will take over all of TicketSmarter's operations and ticketing platform. The 6,500 seat main stadium on Future Legends Complex, formerly known as TicketSmarter Stadium, will transition to TicketSocket Park. "The Socket" will be open in late spring of 2024. It will become the permanent home of the three teams who play on the complex - the NoCo Owlz, NoCo Hailstorm FC, and NoCo Rain FC, who will play their inaugural season in 2024.

"As we start this exciting 10-year journey with TicketSocket's first naming rights deal, we're looking forward to seeing our shared vision make waves in both local and global markets," said Mark Miller, CEO of TicketSocket.

"Our partnership with Future Legends stems from the allure of their unique complex- a blend of concert venue and multiple minor league sports," Kai Blache, President of TicketSocket, added. "It aligns with TicketSocket's expansion into diverse markets, emphasizing our commitment to youth sports and community entertainment."

Alongside TicketSocket, Future Legends will acquire a partnership with StageFront, TicketSocket's preferred promotional partner. With TicketSocket Park having a 15,000+ capacity for concerts, it will be the largest non-collegiate stadium in Northern Colorado. StageFront will assist in bringing concerts and other high profile events onsite as well as other secondary ticketing opportunities.

"TicketSocket is at the forefront of sports and entertainment technology, adding another level to the experience at Future Legends", said Jeff Katofsky, CEO of Future Legends. "We are so pleased and proud to have partners like TicketSocket, as well as Stagefront, who will bring top level concerts and events to Future Legends, powered by the TicketSocket technology. These partners will make the fan experience that much better."

Season ticket information for all three teams playing at TicketSocket Park will be released on Monday, December 11th. Northern Colorado Hailstorm's home opener will be Saturday, May 25th against Charlotte Independence, and Owlz and Rain schedule announcements are coming soon.

"We have high aspirations to not only bring an upper echelon ticketing experience to Future Legends and Grand Junction, but some of the best concerts and events these two areas have seen in a long time," said Casey Katofsky, Executive Director of Operations at Future Legends.

