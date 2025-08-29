Fuson Lights out as Mills Walks off Raptors to Complete Sweep

The Billings Mustangs (21-18) broke out the brooms on Thursday night as they won a 2-1 pitchers' duel over the Ogden Raptors to complete a three game sweep at Dehler Park.

Justin Fuson was locked into a battle with Raptors starter Cole Stasio as the two pitchers shut down the opposing lineups and carried a scoreless game into the seventh.

Elliot Good reached on an error with one out in the top of the seventh and later scored on an RBI single by Damian Stone to break the deadlock.

The Mustangs wasted no time tying the game back up as Tyler Shelnut launched his fifteenth homer of the year with a solo shot to left in the bottom of the seventh to make it 1-1.

Both bullpens took over in the eighth, leaving the starters with no decisions in their quality starts.

Ritter Steinmann tossed two shutout innings to bring the game to the bottom of the ninth with the score still tied.

Nik Cardinal came on to pitch for the Raptors and walked the first two men he faced in Jack O'Dowd and John McHenry. After recording the first out of the inning on a strikeout of Shelnut, Patrick Mills ripped a ground ball through the right side of the infield and pinch runner Cole Calnon scored from second with the winning run.

The win gives the Mustangs their third win in a row and their first sweep of the season as they continue to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Billings will play host to the Grand Junction Jackalopes for a three game series starting on Friday night at Dehler Park. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 PM MT.







