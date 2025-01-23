Fury Welcome Supernovas Friday

January 23, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Columbus Fury News Release







COLUMBUS, Ohio - The Columbus Fury (0-3) continue the 2025 regular season on Friday, January 24th inside Nationwide Arena when they host 2024 Pro Volleyball Federation champions the Omaha Supernovas (2-2) at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased here. The match will also be streamed on YouTube/Rock Entertainment Sports Network.

The Columbus Fury will look for their first victory of the 2025 season after losing to league newcomers the Indy Ignite (3-0) 3-2 (18-25, 30-32, 25-19, 25-22, 11-15) in a five set heartbreaker on Saturday evening. Rookies Kaylee Cox and Raina Terry led the way for the Fury. Terry scored 24 points from a team-high 23 kills hitting .327 for the match. Cox added 19 points from 15 kills and a team-high five blocks and 15 digs alongside Jill Gillen. Wilma Rivera had 51 assists.

KNOW YOUR ENEMY

The Supernovas enter the match against Columbus after falling to the San Diego Mojo 1-3 [25-20, 19-25, 22-25, 22-25] on Sunday at home. Omaha won the opening set but lost three straight suffering their second straight loss of the season. Omaha hit .250 in the loss and were led by outside hitter Brooke Nuneviller, who finished the match with 24 points from 22 kills and four blocks. Defensively, Natalia Valentin-Anderson led the way with 21 digs and 44 assists in the loss. The team currently ranks third in the Pro Volleyball Federation in total points with 273 and is averaging 16.06 per set, fewer than Columbus's 16.36.

SERIES HISTORY

Columbus faces Omaha for the fifth time in series history. The Fury have a 1-3 all-time record against the reigning champions and last defeated the Supernovas at home 3-1 on February 21, 2024.

• Discuss this story on the Pro Volleyball Federation message board...





Pro Volleyball Federation Stories from January 23, 2025

Fury Welcome Supernovas Friday - Columbus Fury

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.