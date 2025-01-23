Rise Conclude Three-Match Road Stretch Sunday in Columbus

January 23, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Grand Rapids Rise News Release









Grand Rapids Rise prepare to serve

(Grand Rapids Rise, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo) Grand Rapids Rise prepare to serve(Grand Rapids Rise, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo)

This Week's Match

RISE (1-3) at Columbus Fury (0-3) // Sun., Jan. 26 // 2 p.m. ET // Nationwide Arena

Watch: YouTube at 2 p.m.

Season Series: First of four meetings overall, first of two at Nationwide Arena

All-Time Regular Season Series: 3-1 Overall, 2-0 Home, 1-1 Away

Noteworthy: This is the first matchup of the season between the Rise and the Fury. Last year, Grand Rapids won the first three meetings between the two franchises, including a 3-0 win during the Rise's inaugural match on Jan. 25, 2024. After starting this season with three consecutive losses, Grand Rapids secured its first win on Jan. 19, defeating the Atlanta Vibe on the road in straight sets. The Fury remain winless at 0-3 and are set to host the Omaha Supernovas (2-2) on Friday before facing the Rise on Sunday.

How Sweep It Is: The Rise earned their first win of the season on Sunday, Jan. 19, with a road sweep against the Atlanta Vibe by set scores of 25-23, 25-23, 25-21. The win gave Grand Rapids a 4-2 all-time series lead over Atlanta (including playoffs). The Vibe, now 21-8 overall in franchise history, have suffered four of those losses against the Rise. Grand Rapids played in five three-set matches last season (winning three, losing two). So far this year, three of its first four matches have been decided in three sets.

Offense by Committee: Four matches into the season, the Rise have embraced a balanced offensive approach, with a different player leading the team in points scored in each match: Sherridan Atkinson and Carli Snyder (21 points) against Vegas, Atkinson and Erika Pritchard (13) versus Omaha, Naya Shime (12) at Indy, and Pritchard (11) in Atlanta.

Of the 226 total points scored by Rise players this season, here's the breakdown of the top five contributors: Snyder (41, 18.1%), Pritchard (35, 15.5%), Atkinson (34, 15.0%), Marin Grote (32, 14.2%), and Shime (20, 8.8%).

Shime Shines: Second-round draft pick Shime out of Southern Methodist has stepped in right away and filled in for an injured Atkinson as the team's opposite hitter. Shime started and played all six sets over the last two matches, racking up 19 kills (.182) on 55 swings. She also had 10 digs in the team's most recent match against Atlanta. Atkinson led the team with 34 points (29 kills, four blocks, and an ace) before being sidelined for the last two matches.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Pro Volleyball Federation message board...





Pro Volleyball Federation Stories from January 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.