Fury to Celebrate Columbus with 614 Night in Nationwide Arena

March 18, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Columbus Fury News Release







COLUMBUS, Ohio- The Columbus Fury is excited to celebrate the city of Columbus with 614 Night presented by Nationwide on April 18 when the Fury host the Orlando Valkyries at Nationwide Arena. First serve is slated for 7 p.m.

"We're thrilled to host 614 Night next month, celebrating the city that has done so much to embrace our sport. We can't wait to shine a spotlight on all things 614." - David Paitson, Columbus Fury C.E.O.

The Fury look forward to celebrating the charm, uniqueness, and welcoming spirit of the 614 with special appearances from the Columbus Blue Jackets, the Columbus Crew, the Columbus Clippers and The Ohio State University alongside local organizations and groups including the City of Columbus, Franklin County, the Chamber Convention Center, the Columbus Sports Commission, Experience Columbus, Columbus Partnership, and Downtown Columbus Inc.

"Columbus is deeply committed to supporting and elevating women's sports. Volleyball and Columbus go hand-in-hand at all levels from youth to college and up to professional with the Fury. Our community has hosted more than 20 national events over the last two decades including two NCAA DI Women's Volleyball Championships with a third on the horizon in 2027. We're thrilled to support the Fury and celebrate our city and the sport on 614 Night next month." - Linda Logan, CEO & president of the Greater Columbus Sports Commission

In addition to thrilling game action, all city and county employees can get discounted tickets for 614 Night. Fans can get $15 off tickets in the Upper Center Court & Center Club (regular $50) and the Serve Zone & Risers (regular $40).

The Nationwide Arena box office is open from 12 p.m. to the end of the second set on match days.

