Record-Setting Performance Earns Ignite's Tealer PVF Player of the Week Honor

March 18, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Indy Ignite News Release







FISHERS, Ind. - Paced by her record-setting performance in a match last Thursday, Indy Ignite opposite hitter Azhani Tealer was today named Pro Volleyball Federation Player of the Week presented by Franklin Sports.

Tealer set PVF single-match records for kills (31) and points (35) in the five-set battle with league-leading Omaha. She connected on a kill percentage of 52% and kill efficiency of .350, while also registering nine digs, three blocks and a service ace. The second-year PVF player was particularly lethal in the final set, single-handedly keeping the Ignite in the match with eight kills and an ace to score nine of Indy's 13 points.

"It's not a small thing," Tealer said after learning she'd been honored by PVF. "There's a lot of really great players in this league and great performances every week, so I'm extremely grateful. It's awesome."

Tealer credited teammate and setter Sydney Hilley for putting her in great position to eclipse the league records for kills and points in a match, adding she wasn't aware she scored so many points in the decisive set.

"That's what great setters do and Syd's a great setter," Tealer said. "I had the hot hand for sure and she found me. I was just in a great rhythm; we were passing well so it was easy to spread the ball around. Once I kind of felt unconscious a little bit and my teammates backed me up really well, so they made it really easy on me."

Tealer followed up that amazing showing two days later with 11 kills, three blocks and three digs in a four-set Ignite triumph over Grand Rapids. She now ranks in the top four in five PVF statistical categories: third in points (292) and kills (244), fourth in kill percentage (44.4%), blocks (40) and blocks per set (0.60).

Tealer is the second Ignite player to earn PVF Player of the Week honors, following outside hitter Leketor Member-Meneh taking the award on the opening week of the 2025 season. Both players will receive a Kendra Scott Volleyball Pendant Necklace in white mother-of-pearl, part of PVF's partnership with Kendra Scott to advance a mutually shared goal of empowering girls and young women and supporting organizations with that same mission.

The Ignite will return to action Thursday with a home match against Columbus that streams free on the Roku Channel. Tickets are available for the 7 p.m. ET match via the Ignite website.

• Discuss this story on the Pro Volleyball Federation message board...





Pro Volleyball Federation Stories from March 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.