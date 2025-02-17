Fury Take Down League-Leading Thrill
February 17, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)
Columbus Fury News Release
COLUMBUS, Ohio - The Columbus Fury (2-8) beat the league leaders, the Vegas Thrill (7-3) 3-1 (25-20, 25-20, 22-25, 25-21) on Monday evening. Both Fury middle blockers had standout performances in the team win. Kaley Rammelsberg had seven kills with a .438 efficiency, and a franchise record five aces. Abby Walker tallied eight kills, with a .412 efficiency, three blocks and two aces. The Fury out-killed the Thrill 61-46 and had seven aces to Vegas' three.
SET ONE
Columbus and Vegas scrapped point-for-point early on, tied 5-5. Wilma Rivera got middles involved in the offense early. Abby Walker had five kills on six attempts, hitting .833 in the first set. Columbus took a two-point lead 7-5 and kept a steady lead throughout the set. Megan Lush (four kills, .333) and Izabella Rapacz (six kills, .308) produced from both pins. With an ace from Walker, Fury took the lead 16-11. Thrill fought back to minimize the Fury league, but a Rammelsberg kill kept Fury ahead, 19-17. The Fury won the set 25-20.
SET TWO
The teams were tied 7-7 when Rammelsberg started a four-ace run. A trickle over the tape brought the score to 8-7. Two more aces tagged the endline and the Fury led 10-7. When she returned to the front row, Rammelsberg tallied back to back kills to extend the Fury lead 18-13. Vegas' Charity Luper scored a couple kills and the Thrill shrunk the point deficit 21-19. With a service error by Vegas, Fury led 23-20. Columbus sealed the second set 25-20 with an out-of-system kill by Raina Terry.
SET THREE
Vegas got on Columbus early with an ace by Cameron Hannah to take the lead 4-3. Luper tallied her first block and another kill, paired with a couple kills from Allison Mayfield and an ace from Berkeley Oblad to give the Thrill a 10-6 lead. Vegas challenged a centerline fault and were up 16-11. Fury were down 20-13 when they took a timeout, but came back in a four-point run with a won challenge to bring the score to 20-17. Service errors from Terry and Rammelsberg set the score to 23-18. Two kills from Lush and two blocks from Rapacz kept the Fury close at 24-22, but ultimately Columbus fell to Vegas 25-23.
SET FOUR
Lush grabbed the first kill of the set and Terry began to score on off-speed shots. A setter dump from Rivera gave Fury a 7-5 lead, but it was a point-for-point battle after that. Tied 11-11, Thrill went on the three point run and began to separate. A block from Rapacz tied the game up again 18-18. After a kill from Rapacz, Columbus created a lead that they sustained till the end. A kill from Terry secured the Fury win at 25-21.
UP NEXT
The Columbus Fury head to Van Andel Arena to take on the Grand Rapids Rise [4-6] on Thursday, February 20 at 7 p.m. ET.
