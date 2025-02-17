Fury Take Down League-Leading Thrill

February 17, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Columbus Fury News Release









Columbus Fury battle the Las Vegas Thrill

(Columbus Fury, Credit: Columbus Fury Communications) Columbus Fury battle the Las Vegas Thrill(Columbus Fury, Credit: Columbus Fury Communications)

COLUMBUS, Ohio - The Columbus Fury (2-8) beat the league leaders, the Vegas Thrill (7-3) 3-1 (25-20, 25-20, 22-25, 25-21) on Monday evening. Both Fury middle blockers had standout performances in the team win. Kaley Rammelsberg had seven kills with a .438 efficiency, and a franchise record five aces. Abby Walker tallied eight kills, with a .412 efficiency, three blocks and two aces. The Fury out-killed the Thrill 61-46 and had seven aces to Vegas' three.

SET ONE

Columbus and Vegas scrapped point-for-point early on, tied 5-5. Wilma Rivera got middles involved in the offense early. Abby Walker had five kills on six attempts, hitting .833 in the first set. Columbus took a two-point lead 7-5 and kept a steady lead throughout the set. Megan Lush (four kills, .333) and Izabella Rapacz (six kills, .308) produced from both pins. With an ace from Walker, Fury took the lead 16-11. Thrill fought back to minimize the Fury league, but a Rammelsberg kill kept Fury ahead, 19-17. The Fury won the set 25-20.

SET TWO

The teams were tied 7-7 when Rammelsberg started a four-ace run. A trickle over the tape brought the score to 8-7. Two more aces tagged the endline and the Fury led 10-7. When she returned to the front row, Rammelsberg tallied back to back kills to extend the Fury lead 18-13. Vegas' Charity Luper scored a couple kills and the Thrill shrunk the point deficit 21-19. With a service error by Vegas, Fury led 23-20. Columbus sealed the second set 25-20 with an out-of-system kill by Raina Terry.

SET THREE

Vegas got on Columbus early with an ace by Cameron Hannah to take the lead 4-3. Luper tallied her first block and another kill, paired with a couple kills from Allison Mayfield and an ace from Berkeley Oblad to give the Thrill a 10-6 lead. Vegas challenged a centerline fault and were up 16-11. Fury were down 20-13 when they took a timeout, but came back in a four-point run with a won challenge to bring the score to 20-17. Service errors from Terry and Rammelsberg set the score to 23-18. Two kills from Lush and two blocks from Rapacz kept the Fury close at 24-22, but ultimately Columbus fell to Vegas 25-23.

SET FOUR

Lush grabbed the first kill of the set and Terry began to score on off-speed shots. A setter dump from Rivera gave Fury a 7-5 lead, but it was a point-for-point battle after that. Tied 11-11, Thrill went on the three point run and began to separate. A block from Rapacz tied the game up again 18-18. After a kill from Rapacz, Columbus created a lead that they sustained till the end. A kill from Terry secured the Fury win at 25-21.

UP NEXT

The Columbus Fury head to Van Andel Arena to take on the Grand Rapids Rise [4-6] on Thursday, February 20 at 7 p.m. ET.

For tickets please call 614-380-FURY(3879) or visit columbusfury.com

For the latest on the Columbus Fury, follow the Fury on Facebook, Instagram, and on X @ColumbusFury or visit at columbusfury.com.

Images from this story



Columbus Fury battle the Las Vegas Thrill

(Columbus Fury Communications)

• Discuss this story on the Pro Volleyball Federation message board...





Pro Volleyball Federation Stories from February 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.