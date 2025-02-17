Ignite Libero Murr Added to PVF All-Star Team

February 17, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Indy Ignite News Release







FISHERS, Ind. - Indy Ignite libero Kylie Murr was named today to the Pro Volleyball Federation All-Star Team and will play in Saturday's inaugural All-Star match being held at Fishers Event Center, the Ignite's home court.

"To be chosen amongst this talented group of women is so super special," said Murr, a native of nearby Yorktown, Indiana, where she won two state high school volleyball championships. "And to do it in my home state, it's going to be even more special to have my family here and my friends. Not only do I get to be a part of the first All-Star game that I'm super stoked about, but I get to do it in my own state.

"It's just something I never would have thought was even possible. I'm so grateful to be here and excited for the opportunity."

Murr, who ranks second in PVF with 143 digs, was added to the All-Star team to increase depth to the libero position. She is the fourth Ignite player named an All-Star. Setter Sydney Hilley will be Murr's All-Star teammate on Team Collier, coached by Georgia Tech head coach Michelle Collier. Ignite opposite hitter Azhani Tealer and outside hitter Leketor Member-Meneh were named to play on Team Shondell (coached by Purdue's Dave Shondell), but Member-Meneh had to withdraw after being put on injured reserve with an ankle injury.

Murr is relishing the chance to play alongside and against the best that the PVF has to offer in Saturday's three-set match.

"It's just a super-cool opportunity to learn and to get to meet new people and connect with other players that love the game as much as I do," she said. "I'm pretty sure (Atlanta Vibe libero) Morgan Hentz is on my team and she's someone that I've always looked up to. You never thought you'd be playing next to them, you've always looked up to them, so it's just a cool opportunity and I'm excited to be a part of it."

Tickets for the PVF All-Star Match are available at provolleyball.com/tickets and the Fishers Event Center box office. The CBS national television network will broadcast the match live at 1:30 p.m. ET Saturday.

Before that, however, the Ignite host Atlanta at 7 p.m. Thursday in a rematch of a five-set thriller that the Vibe won on Sunday. Tickets are available on the Ignite website. The match also streams live on the PVF YouTube Channel.

• Discuss this story on the Pro Volleyball Federation message board...





Pro Volleyball Federation Stories from February 17, 2025

Ignite Libero Murr Added to PVF All-Star Team - Indy Ignite

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.