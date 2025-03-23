Fury Swept by Atlanta

March 23, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Columbus Fury News Release









Columbus Fury battle the Atlanta Vibe

(Columbus Fury) Columbus Fury battle the Atlanta Vibe(Columbus Fury)

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The Columbus Fury (5-13) fell to the Atlanta Vibe (12-8) (19-25, 15-25, 20-25) Sunday evening. Raina Terry led with 12 points and 11 kills while Columbus attacked at a .119 efficiency on the match. Wilma Rivera finished the match with 20 assists and Paula Cerame had 10 digs.

SET ONE

Both sides traded points to begin the match before Atlanta pulled ahead at 8-3 after scoring six straight points. Atlanta grew the lead to 15-9 before extending it to 20-13. The Fury managed to cut the Atlanta lead to 22-17 but fell short losing 25-19.

SET TWO

Columbus opened with a 4-2 advantage before Atlanta tied up the set at 4-4. Columbus pushed ahead again at 7-4 before Atlanta fought back to tie again at 8-8. Both teams traded points before Atlanta took a 16-12 lead. Atlanta powered through to finish the set 25-15.

SET THREE

Atlanta opened with a 4-1 lead before the Fury tied the set at 4-4. The Fury remained tied for a while with the Vibe before the Georgia based side pushed ahead at 13-10. Columbus rallied back to tie at 14-14 and kept at pace with the guests before they scored five straight points to get ahead 22-16. Columbus scored three straight to cut the Atlanta lead to 22-19 but could not get any closer as the Vibe completed the sweep at 25-20.

UP NEXT

The Columbus Fury return to the road to take on the Grand Rapids Rise [7-11] on Friday, March 28 at 7 p.m. ET.

For tickets please call 614-380-FURY(3879) or visit columbusfury.com

For the latest on the Columbus Fury, follow the Fury on Facebook, Instagram, and on X @ColumbusFury or visit at columbusfury.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Pro Volleyball Federation message board...





Pro Volleyball Federation Stories from March 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.