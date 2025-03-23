Vibe Extend Win Streak to Six

ATLANTA, Ga. - The Atlanta Vibe (12-8) swept the Columbus Fury (5-13) Sunday afternoon at Nationwide Arena, marking the team's sixth win in a row.

Offensively, Atlanta was led by Middle Blocker Khori Louis, who finished with 12 kills on 18 attempts, hitting a resounding .611. Outside hitter Pia Timmer tagged 11 kills in the three-set match, hitting a .375. The Vibe hit .337 as a team in the sweep, with all hitters hitting above .200 on the match, totaling only three attack errors.

Opposite hitter Aiko Jones had both an offensive and defensive impact as she had a hitting efficiency of .231, while leading the team in digs and blocks, collecting 12 and four respectively.

For the serve and pass game, outside hitter Leah Edmond led the team with three aces, having two back-to-back in the first set. Edmond still totals the second highest amount of aces in the league on the season so far.

Setter Marlie Monserez dished out 32 assists, just shy of her record in a three-set match this past season.

The Vibe will be back home for their next match on Friday, March 28th, taking on San Diego Mojo in the heart of downtown Atlanta at the GSU Convocation Center. First serve is set for 7:00 p.m. ET. Tickets for the next match and all remaining Vibe matches are available HERE!

Notes

Atlanta Vibe extends their win streak to six, now having a record of 12-8

Middle blocker Khori Louis dominated the front row hitting a .611 hitting efficiency with 12 kills on 18 attempts

Opposite hitter Aiko Jones led the team in both digs and blocks, totaling 12 and four respectively

