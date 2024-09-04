Fury Launch Featured Match of the Week

September 4, 2024 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Columbus Fury News Release







COLUMBUS, Ohio - As part of ongoing interactive initiatives with the Columbus area volleyball community, the Columbus Fury will highlight the "Fury Featured High School Match of the Week," in collaboration with Columbus area high school volleyball programs. The seven-week program will be introduced Sunday, September 8th.

The program features a weekly polling competition highlighting three potential sites each week for the Fury promotion. The selected match site will be determined via fan vote. The schools have an opportunity to receive the following:

- An on-site appearance at the match with Fury players and representatives.

- The first 50 high school students attending the match would receive a Columbus Fury t-shirt.

- Fury head coach Angel Perez attendance at a practice session for the two participating teams.

Fans will cast votes via Fury Facebook or Instagram sites and a winner will be announced 24-48 hours before the day of the match.

However, the two teams competing in the matchup are not the only ones who have the potential to win. The first 50 students who attend the featured match and show that they're following the Columbus Fury on social media, will also receive a free Fury t-shirt by showing their student ID upon entry.

The seven-week long series will kick off on Sunday, September 8th, and will run in conjunction with the OHSAA's 2024 girls' volleyball season.

The Fury continue to demonstrate their commitment not only to excelling on the court, but also in fostering community engagement through initiatives like this one. As they head into their second season of play, they remain dedicated to empowering female athletes across all levels while bringing people together through their shared love of the sport.

To stay up to date on the Fury Featured Match of the Week and for more information on how to participate, follow @columbusfury on social media. For those interested in 2025 season tickets, visit the Fury ticketing page, email columbusfury@columbusfury.com, or call the ticketing office at (614) 380-FURY.

