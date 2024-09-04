Tailgate with Indy Ignite September 21

September 4, 2024 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Indy Ignite pro women's volleyball players will sign autographs and snap pictures with fans at the Indy Ignite Fan Fest & Tailgate on Sept. 21 on the Butler University campus.

The event, which will include family-friendly tailgate games and food trucks, is scheduled before the Butler Bulldogs volleyball match with Wright State at 3 p.m., Sept. 21, at historic Hinkle Fieldhouse. The festivities are part of Indy Ignite Day at Butler.

"I'm always excited to tell members of our volleyball community about Indy Ignite pro volleyball," said Kylie Murr, an Ignite libero. "It'll be fun to make new friends and see some old ones before the Butler match."

As part of the event, high school and club teams will be invited to compete in a scavenger hunt. Participants will receive free tickets to the match (while they last) and the winning team will be highlighted during the match. To participate, please email Randi Raff, Ignite Director of Community Engagement, at randi@indyignitevb.com on behalf of your team.

Another part of the event includes a volleyball clinic for middle school athletes. The clinic-which will be hosted by Ignite Coach George Padjen and players-will be held immediately after the Butler match on the auxiliary courts inside Hinkle Fieldhouse. Early registration is offered exclusively to Indy Ignite Founders Club season ticket members on Sept. 4; others may sign up on Sept. 9. pace is limited, only registered athletes may attend.

For more details about the tailgate, fan fest, and volleyball clinic, please see the detailed information below.

WHEN: Saturday, Sept 21

12:30 - 2:30 PM: Indy Ignite Fan Festival & Tailgate, featuring the Indy Ignite Team Challenge for local high school and club teams

3:00 PM: Butler vs Wright State

Immediately following the match for registered attendees: Indy Ignite Middle School Clinic

WHAT:

Indy Ignite Fan Fest & Tailgate: Join Indy Ignite players for a pregame tailgate featuring food trucks, family friendly tailgate games, and more.

Indy Ignite Team Challenge: High school and club teams will compete in a scavenger hunt during the Indy Ignite Fan Fest & Tailgate. Participating teams will receive a free ticket to the Butler match (while supplies last) and the winning team will be recognized during the match. To participate, please email Randi Raff, Ignite Director of Community Engagement, at randi@indyignitevb.com. on behalf of your team.

Indy Ignite Middle School Clinic: Coach Padjen and Indy Ignite players will host a volleyball clinic for middle school athletes immediately following the Butler vs. Wright State match, inside the Hinkle Fieldhouse auxiliary courts just off the main arena. Early registration is offered exclusively to Indy Ignite Founders Club season ticket members on Sept. 4; others may sign up on Sept. 9. Space is limited, only registered athletes may attend.

WHERE: Hinkle Fieldhouse, Butler University. All pregame activities will take place in the Hinkle Fieldhouse parking lot near Gate 1.

