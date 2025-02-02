Fury Fall to Indy

February 2, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

(Columbus Fury, Credit: Columbus Fury Communications) Columbus Fury huddle(Columbus Fury, Credit: Columbus Fury Communications)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - The Columbus Fury (0-7) lost to the Indy Ignite (4-2) 3-0 (20-25, 20-25, 17-25) on Sunday evening. Abby Walker led the way for the Fury with eight points with eight kills. Megan Lush, Izabella Rapacz and Kaley Rammelsberg each had six points. Defensively, Paula Cerame provided 18 digs while Wilma Rivera added 13 assists.

As a team the Fury had 40 points with 35 kills, 61 digs, 33 assists and three blocks. The side was plagued by 18 errors in the match and hit only .093 for the game.

SET ONE

Columbus enjoyed a dominant start to the opening set scoring six unanswered points to go ahead 6-2. The visitors traded blows with the home side on the score sheet but managed to keep in front of the Ignite by a minimum of two points. It wasn't until the Ignite tied things at 17-17 that the set got away from the Fury. From there the home side rallied with the crowd behind them and won the set 25-20.

SET TWO

The Fury were down 6-3 to start the second set but managed to climb back into things to tie at 6-6. Columbus scored three straight to take a 8-6 lead in the set and maintained a two point buffer from the hosts until they tied things at 12-12. The Ignite pushed to grow their lead and held a 20-17 advantage before ending the set on a 5-3 scoring run.

SET THREE

Columbus faced a 10-3 deficit to start things in the third set. The hosts grew their advantage to 12-6 and eventually 15-8 in the set before securing the set win at 25-17 and the 3-0 sweep.

The Columbus Fury returns home for a three-game homestand starting with a matchup against the Grand Rapids Rise (3-3) at Nationwide Arena on Friday, February 7 at 7 p.m. ET.

For tickets please call 614-380-FURY(3879) or visit columbusfury.com.

