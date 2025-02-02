Valkyries Blank Supernovas 3-0

February 2, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Orlando Valkyries News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Valkyries [3-4] sweep the defending champion Omaha Supernovas [4-3] with set scores of 25-22, 25-18, 25-20

Brittany Abercrombie led the Valkyries with 19 total points, tallying 16 kills, 12 digs, two blocks and a service ace in the contest. Full statistics for the game can be found here.

SCORE BY SET 1 2 3 Final

Valkyries 25 25 25 3

Supernovas 22 18 20 0

Set 1

Adora Anae set the tone right from the start as she got things going for Orlando. Fresh off a season-high 11 kills against Grand Rapids, Courtney Schwan picked up right where she left off, delivering back-to-back kills for a 3-2 lead. Schwan wasn't the only one to make their mark early in the match, as Brittany Abercrombie and Adora Anae would take turns scoring for Orlando, asserting an elite force up front, as the Valkyries took a 14-10 lead. Omaha, who is never out of a match, contained the early Orlando momentum and turned it into their favor, tying the set 19-19, with Brooke Nuneviller and Kelsie Payne combing for seven kills. Even with the late charge, the Valkyries stayed composed and finished how they started, taking set one 25-22. Adora Anae recorded nine kills on a .500 hitting efficiency.

Set 2

After taking set one, the Valkyries offense exploded right out the gate, taking a 5-1 lead. The Supernovas, after a slow start, showed signs of getting back into the match, but it was all Valkyries in set two. Known as one of the top offensive teams in the league, Orlando showcased their defensive potential, holding Omaha to a .000 hitting percentage and extending their lead to 15-8. The team's use of a double libero system, Shannon Scully and Nalani Iosia, played huge dividends defensively. Orlando would crank up the offensive intensity, as Brittany Abercrombie recorded five of her seven kills in the last ten points, sealing a 25-18 victory. Set 3

Coming out of halftime, Omaha responded to the challenge being down 2-0 in the match with a quick 6-2 lead. However, that lead quickly diminished with Orlando going on a 14-7 run and jumping ahead 16-13, sparked by a huge block from Kaz Brown and a service ace by Brittany Abercrombie. Up 18-14, Kaz Brown delivered arguably the biggest play of the game, splitting the block and powering home a massive kill, bringing every fan to their feet in excitement. Orlando finished the set 25-20, sweeping the Omaha Supernovas 3-0. Brittany Abercrombie tallied five kills in set three.

The Valkyries are back in action on Thursday, February 6, against the Atlanta Vibe at 7 p.m. at Atlanta's Gas South Arena. ABOUT PRO VOLLEYBALL FEDERATION Pro Volleyball Federation is REAL PRO VOLLEYBALL and the premier women's professional volleyball league in North America. Pro Volleyball Federation began play in January 2024 with world-class players and coaches, including some of America's greatest volleyball players and elite players from around the world. Our focus is on ensuring that the level and quality of play, treatment of players, quality of event presentations, and day-to-day fan experience is world-class and the very best offered in North America. For more information, visit ProVolleyball.com.

