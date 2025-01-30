Fury Face Back-To-Back Road Matches

January 30, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Columbus Fury News Release







COLUMBUS, Ohio - The Columbus Fury (0-5) continues the 2025 regular season on the road this week taking on both the Omaha Supernovas (3-2) and the Indianapolis Ignite (3-1). Columbus will face the reigning Pro Volleyball Federation champions in CHI Health Center on Friday, January 30th at 8 p.m. ET and will battle with the league leading Ignite in Fishers Event Center on Sunday, February 2nd at 6 p.m. ET.

Columbus's match at Omaha will be broadcast on YouTube while the match against Indianapolis will be broadcast on FS2.

The Columbus Fury continues to seek their first victory of the 2025 season after losing to the Grand Rapids Rise (2-3) 2-3 (25-19, 25-18, 19-25, 14-25, 12-15) on Sunday evening. Izabella Rapacz led the way for the Fury for the second straight match scoring 13 points off a season-high 13 kills. Kaylee Cox added 13 points of her own from eight kills, two aces, and three blocks while providing a team-high 15 digs. Tori Stringer added 33 assists.

KNOW YOUR ENEMIES

The Supernovas enter the match against Columbus well rested after not playing a match since their 3-0 sweep over the Fury on January 24th. Omaha hit .252 in the victory and were led by outside hitter Reagan Cooper who finished the match with 16 points from 14 kills and two aces. Defensively, Natalia Valentin-Anderson led the way with 16 digs and 28 assists in the win. The team currently ranks second in the Pro Volleyball Federation in hitting efficiency keeping opponents to 19 percent.

The Ignite will enter the match after traveling to face the Vegas Thrill (4-2) on Friday, January 30th. The team defeated the Fury 3-0 in their first ever meeting on January 24th and currently leads the league in assists per set (13.69) and kills per set (14.56). Outside hitter Leketor Member-Meneh leads the league in both kills (91), kills per set (5.81), points (100) and points per set (6.25).

SERIES HISTORY

Columbus faces Omaha for the sixth time in series history. The Fury have a 1-4 all-time record against the Nebraska based side and have never won in Omaha. Columbus lost the first meeting of 2025 0-3 on January 24th.

Columbus faces Indianapolis for the second time in series history and for the first time in Indiana. The Fury lost the first meeting of 2025 2-3 on January 18th.

Pro Volleyball Federation Stories from January 30, 2025

