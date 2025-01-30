PVF Announces Partnership with Kendra Scott

Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF) has announced that it has partnered with Kendra Scott to advance a mutually shared goal of empowering girls and young women and supporting organizations with that same mission.

Through its Kendra Gives Back program, the company supports causes and organizations that support women and youth. From its inception, Kendra Scott's philanthropic programs have donated over $65 million to local, national and international causes with funds supporting women and youth in the areas of health and wellness, education and entrepreneurship, and empowerment.

During the 2025 season, PVF will give fans various opportunities to shop with Kendra Scott to do good for organizations that support girls and women. Additionally, to celebrate the partnership, each Pro Volleyball Player of the Week will be presented with a Kendra Scott Volleyball Pendant Necklace in White Mother-of-Pearl, along with a financial bonus.

"Kendra Scott's meaningful work in empowering women aligns perfectly with our mission as a league," said Kimberly Kershaw, VP, Production & Community Outreach for PVF. "We are thrilled to partner with such a strong, global brand that invests in improving the lives of women just as we are doing in Pro Volleyball Federation."

Selected teams will also host a "Kendra Gives Back Pop-Up Shop" in their respective arenas at a single match. During those matches, fans will be able to create and purchase their own jewelry piece in which 20 percent of proceeds will benefit non-profit organizations.

