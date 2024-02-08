Funko Friday's Are Back

Our ever popular Funko Friday giveaways are BACK this summer (as well as Steve Willits' Funko Friday call). With 12 Friday games, you are not going to want to miss adding these collectables to your collection especially if you are a POP! collector.

Some of the highlights of our 2024 Funko giveaway lineup includes

Julio Rodriguez POP!

Webbly POP!

Webbly Vinyl Soda (with chase)

Beanie hat

Tumbler

Keychain

Lanyard

Cardholder

AquaSox socks

and more!

We know the lines are long during our Funko Friday's, but as a ticket package holder you get early entrance to the ballpark so you can skip the line! So, why wait until single game tickets go on sale (on March 6th) when you can purchase a Funko Friday only ticket plan TODAY?

Each Funko giveaway item is limited to the first 2,500 fans.

