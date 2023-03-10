Funko Friday Starting Lineup Announced by AquaSox

March 10, 2023 - Northwest League (NWL) - Everett AquaSox News Release







EVERETT, WA: No doubt about it, Fridays are one of our most popular game days, thanks to Funko! Every Friday game in 2023 will once again feature a Funko giveaway item. This season will feature 12 exciting Funko Fridays, including three back-by-popular-demand Pop! giveaways.

The 2023 Funko Friday lineup:

* April 7: Webbly Blanket Giveaway

* April 21: Funko Friday Lanyard with Freddy Pin Giveaway

* May 5: Funko Baseball Card Giveaway

* May 19: Dan Wilson Pop! Giveaway

* June 2: Plush Webbly Giveaway

* June 9: Webbly Large Pop! Pin Giveaway

* June 30: Ballpark Freddy T-Shirt Giveaway

* July 14: Plush Webbly Giveaway II

* July 21: Pink Jersey Webbly Pop! Giveaway

* August 4: Freddy Funko Vinyl Soda Giveaway (including the Chase)

* August 18: King Felix Pop! Giveaway

* September 8: Poster Giveaway

"We knew our partnership with Funko would present some very unique and creative giveaway items that were truly one-of-a-kind," said AquaSox General Manager Danny Tetzlaff. "Fans will love this year's giveaways!"

New this season, fans can purchase a special Funko Friday-only ticket plan. There is no better way to collect ALL our Funko Giveaways! The 12-game Upper Reserved plan starts at only $150.00! That's only $12.50 per Funko Friday!

Mark your calendars. Set your alarms. Clear your schedules. Single game tickets for the entire 2023 season will go on sale starting Monday, March 13th online only at 10:00 AM.

*Final giveaways and dates are subject to change

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from March 10, 2023

Funko Friday Starting Lineup Announced by AquaSox - Everett AquaSox

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.