"Fun Places, Fun Spaces, Fun Food for Your Faces" Highlight Polar Park Improvements for WooSox '25

January 29, 2025 - International League (IL)

Worcester Red Sox News Release







WORCESTER, MA - The Worcester Red Sox today announced new amenities in and around Polar Park to enhance the fan experience in WooSox '25. Innovations include an exclusive, climate-controlled lounge for Season Ticket Members dubbed the "Royal Wooters Club," a future climate-temperate pavilion in right field, more ADA seating, more drink rails, more Adirondack chairs, more options for fun at "Woofster's Landing" in left field, a cool ice cream sign, and even more food and beverage options. These Polar Park improvements are in addition to the brand-new WooSox Batting Cages and the City of Worcester's colorful new lighting under the bridges of Madison Street.

Nearly 300 WooSox Season Ticket Members provided suggestions and feedback to WooSox officials January 28 at a complimentary "Hot Stove Luncheon" lobsterfest in Polar Park's DCU Club.

"The WooCages: Family Fun for All Ages!": The new twin batting cages for WooSox players and opposing hitters are located next to the WooSox Team Store on Madison Street. The beautiful, multi-use training facility debuted at "Winter Wonderland" December 14 and is available for children and adults to use through St. Patrick's Day for birthday parties, corporate outings, private hitting and fielding lessons, and team practices.

In the future, participants can enjoy HitTrax, the state-of-the-art technology that provides real-time stats and key hitting performance metrics. HitTrax partners with Major League Baseball to allow users to experience the thrill of "hitting home runs" at the virtual ballpark of their choosing.

Royal Treatment for Royal Wooters Club Members: Expected to be ready for Opening Day, March 28, the exclusive Royal Wooters Club is a climate-controlled lounge for Season Ticket Members to enjoy during WooSox games at Polar Park, no matter the weather.

The lounge is on the club level at the east end of the ballpark in space that was formerly part of the WooSox Front Office. The WooSox reduced their office space to create this amenity, which includes a cool bar and an historic pool table that formerly resided inside Fenway Park and later the home of the late Red Sox Hall of Famer and WooSox Chairman Larry Lucchino.

Additionally, Royal Wooters Club attendees can watch the game from private suites when available.

Don't Rain on my Parade, or my Group Outing: To allow fans to enjoy another temperate venue, with views of the game, the right-field pavilion is a forthcoming enclosure of the Triple Decker Garden. This group hospitality area sits atop the Worcester Wall and can hold as many as 60 guests.

You Asked, We Delivered: Drink Rails at Shaw's Visitors: To further enhance the ergonomic experience for group outings, the WooSox added drink rails at the Shaw's Visitors Bullpen Terrace located above the visiting team's bullpen. The popular group hospitality area can hold up to 350 people and can be shared or booked exclusively.

Increased ADA Seating: The WooSox are adding 18 seats to Polar Park that will be accessible to individuals with abilities of all kinds, bringing the total of ADA seats to 111. Six of the new seats will be in Section 207, seven will be in Section 101, and five will be in Section 10.

Take a Walk to Woofster's Landing: On the 8th Hill in left field, "Woofster's Landing" will add interactive games at the intersection of Lucchino Lane and Plymouth Street, as well as more amenities for moms and dads. Fans can often find the "Central MASScots" (Smiley Ball, Woofster the WonderDog, Roberto the Rocket, and Clara the Heart of the Commonwealth) hanging out at Woofster's favorite fire hydrant during WooSox games.

I Scream, You Scream, We all Scream for Ice Cream: An eye-popping "Ice Cream" sign will adorn the top of the Sherwood's Diner on Summit Street. Halfway through WooSox '24, the diner became the home of an ice cream shop benefiting the WooSox Foundation.

Hey, That's My Seat: To distinguish unreserved seating from reserved seating on Adirondacks on the University Dental Group Berm, the former will be red, and the latter will be blue.

Safety Comes First: To further beautify the neighborhood and to enhance the feeling of safety as fans walk to and from the ballpark, the City of Worcester has added colorful lights under the Madison Street bridges, like the lights under the 1912 Green Street bridge.

New Delicacies to Delight your Taste Buds: In addition to new amenities, WooSox '25 will present new delicacies for fans to enjoy, including "Country Fair" fare, such as fried Oreos, fried mac and cheese balls, fried mozzarella, corn dogs, and specialty French fries (buffalo, poutine, and claw chowder). Healthy options remain on sale in the popular WooSox Market.

The Nacho Nacho Man stand located in the right-field corner of the ballpark will add BBQ brisket, BBQ chicken, pulled pork, mac and cheese, and walking tacos. On "Taco & Tequila Tuesdays," this year presented by Teremana, fans can enjoy a "Whopping Walking Taco" made of ground beef, shredded chicken, or pulled pork, and a margarita for $15.

Season Ticket Members provided insights and reactions to WooSox President Dr. Charles Steinberg, Executive Vice President/General Manager Brooke Cooper, and renowned ballpark designer Janet Marie Smith, who, together with Larry Lucchino, revolutionized ballparks and downtowns by creating Camden Yards at Oriole Park in 1992, saving Fenway Park with 10 years of renovations during the early 2000s, and designing Polar Park (which opened in 2021), among her many ballpark projects.

The WooSox open their fifth season in Worcester on Friday, March 28, at 3:05 p.m., against the Syracuse Mets.

