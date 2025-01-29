Popular ABA Documentary Special Screening at Louisville Slugger Field

LOUISVILLE, KY., - An award-winning documentary celebrating the ABA and its players is coming to Louisville for an exclusive screening event in the beautiful indoor events hall at Louisville Slugger Field on Thursday, March 6, 2025.

"The Waiting Game," a powerful documentary, lauds the extraordinary impact of the ABA to innovate modern pro basketball. From the three-point shot, to the slam dunk contest, to player fashion, halftime shows, sneaker culture and more, the ABA led the way on it all. Featuring "Dr. J" Julius Erving, legendary sportscaster Bob Costas (who got his start in the ABA), Hall of Famers Dan Issel, Spencer Haywood and more, the film is touring former ABA cities. The special event will feature a VIP reception, ABA memorabilia on display, the screening of the film and a lively question and answer session immediately after with former players, and members of the film cast and crew including Emmy-Award winning director Michael Husain. Doors open at Louisville Slugger Field at 6pm for the 7 p.m. screening. Tickets are $10 for adults, $7.50 for kids and are available at Batsbaseball.com. Seating is limited, so attendees are encouraged to act quickly.

"We are so excited and honored to be sharing 'The Waiting Game' in Louisville," said Director / Producer Michael Husain. "Kentucky had a love affair with the Colonels who brought a championship pedigree to the state. This film is an ode to the respect that those players and the entire league deserves to this day."

A film that resonates deeply with audiences, "The Waiting Game" won the Heartland International Film Festival's 2024 Audience Choice Award and has rocketed to a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes film review aggregator.

"Like the ABA itself, this film captures a bit of a David v Goliath story. It shows not only the ABA almost as the NBA's origin story, but also the little-known events of what happened after the league merged with the NBA. ABA players got left out of the explosive growth of the game that they innovated and a tiny not-for-profit that helped get those players more recognition is profiled. We're thrilled that ABA players have loved the film!" said Husain.

For more information about "The Waiting Game" or to schedule a virtual screening of this powerful documentary, please visit www.TheWaitingGameMovie.com. Lead sponsors for the event include The Louisville Bats and others.

