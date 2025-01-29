Bisons/MyTV Buffalo Announce 12-Game Saturday Television Broadcast Schedule

January 29, 2025 - International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







For the third consecutive season, baseball fans in Western New York and Southern Ontario can catch the excitement of Buffalo Bisons action live on MyTV Buffalo WNYO with a 12-game Saturday television broadcast schedule.

The 12-game slate begins two months from today as the Bisons host the Rochester Red Wings on Saturday, March 29 (1:05 p.m.) as part of "Opening Weekend" at Sahlen Field. From there, every Bisons Saturday home game through September 6 will air live on MyTV Buffalo, including matchups against the Triple-A affiliates of the New York Yankees, New York Mets, Boston Red Sox, Cleveland Guardians, Philadelphia Phillies and more.

The Bisons/MyTV Buffalo schedule will also showcase the excitement and fanfare of the team's annual Star Wars Night game, Saturday, May 31 against the Charlotte Knights (6:05 p.m.) as the team wears specially-designed Star Wars-themed uniforms during the game.

Anchoring the 12-game schedule will be "The Voice of the Bisons," Pat Malacaro and Buffalo Baseball Hall of Famer, Duke McGuire. For more information, fans should visit Bisons.com.

Full Bisons/MyTV Buffalo WNYO Broadcast Schedule:

Saturday, March 29 -Rochester Red Wings (Twins) at Bisons (1:05 p.m.)

Saturday, April 12 -Durham Bulls (Rays) at Bisons (1:05 p.m.)

Saturday, April 26 -Rochester Red Wings (Twins) at Bisons (1:05 p.m.)

Saturday, May 17 -Worcester Red Sox (Red Sox) at Bisons (1:05 p.m.)

Saturday, May 31 -Charlotte Knights (White Sox) at Bisons (6:05 p.m.)

Saturday, June 14 -Columbus Clippers (Guardians) at Bisons (6:35 p.m.)

Saturday, June 28 -Lehigh Valley IronPigs (Phillies) at Bisons (6:35 p.m.)

Saturday, July 19 -Omaha Storm Chasers (Royals) at Bisons (6:35 p.m.)

Saturday, August 2 -Syracuse Mets (Mets) at Bisons (6:35 p.m.)

Saturday, August 16 -Lehigh Valley IronPigs (Phillies) at Bisons (6:35 p.m.)

Saturday, August 23 -Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (Yankees) at Bisons (6:35 p.m.)

Saturday, September 6 -Syracuse Mets (Mets) at Bisons (1:05 p.m.)

