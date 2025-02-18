Full Promotional Schedule Announced for 2025 Space Cowboys Season

SUGAR LAND, TX - The defending Triple-A National Champion Sugar Land Space Cowboys have announced their full promotional schedule for the 2025 season at Constellation Field. With the promotional schedule announced, single-game tickets for all 75 home games will go on sale on Thursday, February 20 at 10 am, while flex plans are currently available for purchase here.

In a celebration of their first Triple-A National Championship, the Space Cowboys will have Championship Weekend presented by Visit Sugar Land on Friday, April 11 and Saturday, April 12. Highlights of Championship Weekend include a Replica Championship Jersey giveaway presented by Constellation (April 11) and a Replica Championship Ring giveaway presented by Visit Sugar Land (April 12). The Space Cowboys will have two more replica championship ring giveaways on Saturday, May 3 presented by Constellation and on Friday, May 16 presented by Frost Bank.

Fans will be treated to another fantastic set of giveaways in 2025, including an Arrighetti Spaghetti Bobblehead presented by Republic Services (May 2), an Orion's Kids Lunchbox (August 3) and four different Astros giveaways. Sugar Land will also have a variety of specialty jerseys as giveaways in 2025, ranging from a Space Cowboys Anime Jersey (May 17) to a Space Cowboys Military Replica Jersey presented by Houston Tents & Events (May 26), a Space Cowboys Tacky Christmas Sweater Jersey presented by Houston Methodist (July 18) and a Harry Potter Jersey (September 5).

Constellation Field will host three postgame concerts tied into theme nights throughout the year, including a Queen of Tejano postgame concert as part of Copa de la Diversión (June 7), a return by Spazmatics as part of '80s Night (August 2) and Y'all Out Boy for Emo Night (August 30). Sugar Land will wear seven different custom jerseys that will be auctioned off in 2025, including special Championship Jerseys (April 11-12), Oat Milkers (May 2), Military (May 26), Patriotic (July 3), Margaritaville (July 19), Star Wars (August 17) and Harry Potter (September 5).

The Space Cowboys are continuing their participation in Minor League Baseball's 'Copa de la Diversión,' and will be launching a new Copa identity in 2025. The new identity will make its on field debut on Friday, June 6 as part of a Copa de la Diversión Weekend presented by Verizon, including a Replica Jersey giveaway (June 6) and an Orion Kids Piggy Bank (June 8). Sugar Land will wear their Copa identity one more time in 2025 as part of the Space Cowboys Hispanic Heritage Celebration presented by Goya (September 19 and 20).

Sugar Land's home schedule features 15 different fireworks shows in 2025, including fireworks for Memorial Day Weekend presented by Hunton Group (May 25) and as part of the Space Cowboys Independence Day Extravaganza presented by Grace After Fire (July 3). Theme nights for 2025 range from Princess Day (March 30) to I Suck at Fantasy Football Night (May 24) to Emo Night (August 30). The Space Cowboys are returning some of their popular promotional nights from the past including Tech Night (April 10), Youth Sports Day (April 13 and June 21), AAPI Heritage Night (May 16), Scout Night (May 16), Girl Scout Night (June 21), Pride Night (June 5), Faith & Family Night presented by Thrivent (August 31), Black Heritage Night (June 20), Sugar Land Holiday Lights in July (July 18), '80s Night (August 2), Orion's Birthday (August 3), In My Baseball Era Night (August 16), Harry Potter Night (September 5) and Fan Appreciation Day (September 21). New theme nights for 2025 include Jewish Heritage Night presented by the Jewish Baseball Museum (May 18), Peanut Free Night (June 17), Women in Sports Night (June 21), an appearance by Bluey (June 22), Augtoberfest (August 1), Fantasy Football Night (August 29) and Barbie Game Day (September 6).

The Space Cowboys have four midweek day games, including two Baseball in Education games presented by McDonalds (April 30 & May 14), Super Splash Day (June 18) and a special 1:05 pm first pitch on Memorial Day (May 26). Sugar Land will also recognize and offer special deals for members of the community including Nurse Appreciation Night presented by Houston Methodist (May 1), two Teacher Appreciation Nights presented by Brazos Valley Schools Credit Union (May 22 & July 31), First Responders Night presented by Brazos Valley Schools Credit Union (September 7) and Military Appreciation Night (September 18). To help raise awareness, Sugar Land is hosting Breast Cancer Awareness Night presented by Houston Methodist (May 23), Prostate Cancer Awareness Night presented by Houston Methodist (June 20), Disability Pride Night (July 20), Deaf and Hard of Hearing Awareness Night (September 4) and Childhood Cancer Awareness Night (September 17).

Daily promotions for 2025 include the return of Fireworks Friday for every Friday home game, including Opening Day (March 28). The Space Cowboys will also return a tradition from 2024 with Fauxback Fridays starting on May 16, with the Space Cowboys donning special fauxback uniforms. Tuesdays will remain Silver Stars Tuesday, while Wednesday sees the return of Dollar Hot Dog Night presented by Texas Chili. Every Thursday is Thirsty Thursday presented by Eureka Heights with discounted beers, and each Sunday is Orion's Kids Day. New for 2025, Waggin' Wednesday presented by Hollywood Feed will be on one select Wednesday each month.

Th full list of giveaways includes:

March 29 - Space Cowboys Home Jersey presented by Pepsi

April 11 - Replica Championship Jersey presented by Constellation

April 12 - Replica Championship Ring presented by Visit Sugar Land

May 2 - Arrighetti Spaghetti Bobblehead presented by Republic Services

May 3 - Replica Championship Ring presented by Constellation

May 16 - Replica Championship Ring presented by Frost Bank

May 17 - Space Cowboys Anime Jersey

May 23 - Astros Giveaway

May 26 - Space Cowboys Military Replica Jersey presented by Houston Tents & Events

June 6 - Copa de la Diversión Replica Jersey presented by Verizon

June 8 - Orion Piggy Bank to the first 1,000 kids presented by Verizon

June 20 - Black Heritage Jersey presented by Shell Federal Credit Union

June 21 - Astros Giveaway presented by Houston Methodist

July 3 - Replica Space Cowboys Patriotic Jersey presented by Amaro Law Firm

July 18 - Space Cowboys Tacky Christmas Sweater Jersey presented by Houston Methodist

July 19 - Margaritaville Jersey

July 20 - Affiliates Cap

August 1 - Astros Giveaway presented by Houston Methodist

August 3 - Orion's Lunch Box to the first 1,000 kids presented by Constellation

August 15 - Space Cowboys Camo Hat presented by Regions Bank

August 29 - Space Cowboys Football Jersey

September 5 - Harry Potter Jersey

September 19 - Astros Giveaway presented by Houston Methodist

September 20 - Hispanic-Themed Jersey presented by Goya

All promotions for 2025 are subject to change.

For the first time in franchise history, the Space Cowboys will open their season at home when they begin their campaign as the defending Triple-A National Champions by hosting the Oklahoma City Comets on Friday, March 28 at 7:05 pm as part of Opening Weekend presented by Constellation. Prior to the start of the season, the Space Cowboys will take on the Houston Astros for two exhibition games at Daikin Park on March 24 and 25. 2025 Season Memberships, including Full and Partial Season membership plans, can be purchased online.

