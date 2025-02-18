2025 OKC Comets Single-Game Tickets on Sale Now

February 18, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







OKLAHOMA CITY - Single-game tickets for all 75 of the Oklahoma City Comets' home games at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark throughout the 2025 season are on sale now.

Single-game ticket prices begin at $12 and can be purchased online at okccomets.com.

This will be the first season Oklahoma City's Triple-A baseball team will play as the Oklahoma City Comets, following the team's recent rebranding. The team remains the Triple-A affiliate of the 2024 World Series Champion Los Angeles Dodgers.

Weekly promotions include $2 Tuesdays, Fireworks Fridays and Family Sundays. A total of 17 fireworks nights dot the schedule, including the team's home opener Tuesday, April 1 against the El Paso Chihuahuas (San Diego Padres). The team will have back-to-back fireworks nights as part of an Independence Day celebration July 4-5.

Giveaway nights include:

- Saturday, April 5 - Comets hat

- Saturday, June 7 - Comets cape (part of Heroes and Villains Night)

- Friday, Aug. 1 - Harry Potter OKC socks (part of Harry Potter Night)

- Saturday, Aug. 30 - Bobblehead TBA

(*Available for the first 1,000 fans through the gates)

Notable theme nights include:

- Friday, April 4 - In Our OKC Era Night

- Saturday, April 19 - First Responders Night

- Saturday, May 3 - Star Wars Night

- Saturday, May 10 - Faith Night

- Saturday, June 7 - Heroes and Villains Night

- Saturday, July 12 - Bluey Night

- Friday, Aug. 1 - Harry Potter Night

A full list of promotions and theme nights can be found at okccomets.com.

Group and season ticket packages - including the brand-new OKC Comets Flex Plan - are also currently available. To view the complete 2025 schedule, visit okccomets.com. For additional information, please call (405) 218-2182 or visit okccomets.com.

