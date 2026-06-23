FULL MATCH: 2026 MLR PLAYOFFS: Semifinal: Chicago Hounds vs Old Glory DC

Published on June 23, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR)

Chicago Hounds YouTube Video







@oldglorydcrugby travels to face @ChicagoHoundsRugbyMLR in the MLR Playoffs. Who is headed to Chicago for the MLR Championship on June 21?

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