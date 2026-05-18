FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Utah Royals FC vs. Racing Louisville FC

Published on May 17, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Utah Royals FC YouTube Video







Utah Royals rise to second place thanks to an early own goal forced by a persistent attack and a clinical finish from Mina Tanaka.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 17, 2026

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