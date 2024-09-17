FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Seattle Reign vs. NJ/NY Gotham FC
September 17, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
NJ/NY Gotham FC YouTube Video
A goal in each half from Delanie Sheehan and Esther propelled Gotham FC to a 2-0 away win over Reign FC as the regular season inches closer to an end.
National Women's Soccer League Stories from September 17, 2024
