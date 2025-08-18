FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Gotham FC vs. Houston Dash
Published on August 17, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
NJ/NY Gotham FC YouTube Video
The Houston Dash defeats Gotham FC in stoppage time. Esther Gonzalez scores for Gotham FC while the Dash capitalizes on an own gol and a late game winner from Michelle Alozie.
