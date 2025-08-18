FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Gotham FC vs. Houston Dash

Published on August 17, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

The Houston Dash defeats Gotham FC in stoppage time. Esther Gonzalez scores for Gotham FC while the Dash capitalizes on an own gol and a late game winner from Michelle Alozie.

