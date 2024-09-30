FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Chicago Red Stars vs. North Carolina Courage
September 30, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Chicago Red Stars YouTube Video
Three goals secure a massive win on the road for the Courage!
Red Stars vs Courage highlights presented by Nationwide.
Watch every goal, every save live on ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, Prime Video, ION, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, CBS and NWSL+ this season!
