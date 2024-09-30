FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Chicago Red Stars vs. North Carolina Courage

September 30, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Chicago Red Stars YouTube Video







Three goals secure a massive win on the road for the Courage!

Red Stars vs Courage highlights presented by Nationwide.

Watch every goal, every save live on ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, Prime Video, ION, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, CBS and NWSL+ this season!

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from September 30, 2024

Match Preview: San Diego Wave FC vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC - San Diego Wave FC

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.