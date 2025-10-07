FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Angel City FC vs. Kansas City Current

Published on October 7, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

The Kansas City Current set a NWSL single regular season record with their 19th win of the year, defeating Angel City on the road, 1-0. Forward Michelle Cooper needed under 50 seconds to make her impact as a second half substitute, scoring the game's lone goal just before the hour mark.

