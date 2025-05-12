Full Game Highlights: Semifinals: Halifax Thunderbirds vs Saskatchewan Rush - Game 2
May 12, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Halifax Thunderbirds YouTube Video
Full highlights from Saskatchewan's 10-9 overtime win over Halifax. Saskatchewan beats Halifax in the Semifinals 2-0. Austin Shanks scores the OT winner.
Check out the Halifax Thunderbirds Statistics
National Lacrosse League Stories from May 12, 2025
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Halifax Thunderbirds Stories
- Thunderbirds Drop Game 2 to Rush in Overtime
- Semifinal Preview - Halifax at Saskatchewan (Game 2)
- Terefenko, Hossack, Jenner and Catalano Finalists for NLL Awards
- Thunderbirds Drop Semifinal Opener to Rush
- Semifinal Preview - Halifax vs Saskatchewan (Game 1)