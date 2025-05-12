Full Game Highlights: Semifinals: Halifax Thunderbirds vs Saskatchewan Rush - Game 2

May 12, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Halifax Thunderbirds YouTube Video







Full highlights from Saskatchewan's 10-9 overtime win over Halifax. Saskatchewan beats Halifax in the Semifinals 2-0. Austin Shanks scores the OT winner.







