Full Game Highlights: Saskatchewan Rush vs San Diego Seals

February 3, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Saskatchewan Rush YouTube Video







Full highlights from Saskatchewan's 12-8 win over San Diego. Thomas Kiazyk holds the Seals scoreless through the first half.

