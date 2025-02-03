Sports stats



Full Game Highlights: Saskatchewan Rush vs San Diego Seals

February 3, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Full highlights from Saskatchewan's 12-8 win over San Diego. Thomas Kiazyk holds the Seals scoreless through the first half.
