Full Game Highlights: Saskatchewan Rush vs San Diego Seals
February 3, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Saskatchewan Rush YouTube Video
Full highlights from Saskatchewan's 12-8 win over San Diego. Thomas Kiazyk holds the Seals scoreless through the first half.
Check out the Saskatchewan Rush Statistics
