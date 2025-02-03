Philadelphia Wings Announce Country Star Dillon Carmichael as Halftime Performer at the First-Ever 92.5 XTU Country Night

PHILADELPHIA - Today, the Philadelphia Wings announced rising country star Dillon Carmichael will perform at the team's first-ever 92.5 XTU Country Night presented by New Trail Brewing on Friday, March 28 at 7PM. Fans are invited to dust off their boots and enjoy Carmichael's special halftime performance as Wells Fargo Center transforms into an all-night party celebrating all things country. Plus, with the Wings currently ranked second in the National Lacrosse League, it's sure to be a throwdown when the team takes on the Ottawa Black Bears during the final stretch before NLL playoffs.

Chartbreaker and award-winning country artist Dillon Carmichael has solidified his place as one of country music's rising stars. Hailing from Burgin, KY, he has landed on Artist to Watch lists from Billboard, Rolling Stone, Taste of Country, Pandora, and more. Dillon achieved two consecutive Top 25 singles with fan-favorite hits "Son Of A" and "Drinkin' Problems", while his debut radio single, "Dancing Away With My Heart," reached #2 on Country Radio's Most Added chart. His electrifying live performances have taken him from CMA Fest to Dierks Bentley's Seven Peaks Festival, and in 2024, he joined Cody Johnson and Luke Bryan on their U.S. tours, performing in sold-out arenas across the country. He has also toured with country legends Dwight Yoakam, Trace Adkins, The Cadillac Three, and A Thousand Horses, further cementing his reputation as a must-see performer.

"I can't wait to come to Philly and headline the first-ever Wings Country Night," said Dillon Carmichael. "It's going to be a blast bringing my music to Wings fans-we'll see y'all there!"

In addition to the halftime performance, fans can look forward to line dancing the night away as the Wings celebrate the best of country music all night long. Fans in the New Trail Brewing Party Zone will be at the center of the action when Dillon takes the stage at halftime. In addition to the performance, fans in the party zone will enjoy one of the best parties in pro sports, including turf-side views, tailgate games, and three free drinks (beer/seltzer/soda/water) with every ticket starting at $50.

Fans looking to kick the Country vibes up a notch can purchase a special ticket package that includes an exclusive Wings Cowboy Hat. The Wings Cowboy Hat package starts at just $36 and includes admission to the game in addition to the hat. All tickets for Country Night, including the special ticket package, are on sale now at wingslax.com.

