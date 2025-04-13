Full Game Highlights: Las Vegas Desert Dogs vs Ottawa Black Bears

April 13, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Las Vegas Desert Dogs YouTube Video







Full highlights from Ottawa's 13-10 win over Las Vegas. Jeff Teat scored a career-high 8 goals in the game. April 12, 2025.

