Full Game Highlights: Las Vegas Desert Dogs vs Ottawa Black Bears

April 13, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Full highlights from Ottawa's 13-10 win over Las Vegas. Jeff Teat scored a career-high 8 goals in the game. April 12, 2025.
