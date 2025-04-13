Sports stats



NLL Georgia Swarm

Full Game Highlights: Georgia Swarm vs Philadelphia Wings

April 13, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Georgia Swarm YouTube Video


Full highlights from Philadelphia's 16-13 win over Georgia, giving them the 2-0 home-and-home series win. Phil Caputo scored 4 goals. April 12, 2025.
