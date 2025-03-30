Full Game Highlights: Colorado Mammoth vs Saskatchewan Rush

March 30, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Colorado Mammoth YouTube Video







Full highlights from Saskatchewan's 17-12 win over Colorado in front of their biggest crowd of the season. March 29, 2025.

