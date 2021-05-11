Frontier League Draft Commences, Washington Selects Two Players

WASHINGTON, Pa. The Wild Things made two picks during the 2021 Frontier League Draft, which took place at Sprenger Healthcare Stadium in Avon, Ohio, home of the Lake Erie Crushers. The two newest Wild Things are left-handed pitcher Ryan Hennen and outfielder Jordan Anderson.

Hennen was selected second overall by Washington after spending 2019 with UNC Greensboro and having a very successful career at Century College, a junior college.

Hennen was named the 2017 Spalding NJCAA DIII Pitcher of the Year as a freshman. He helped the Dukes to a fourth-place finish at the NJCAA DIII World Series. That year, he appeared in 12 games and was a perfect 7-0 in nine starts with a 1.80 ERA in 65 innings pitched. He fanned 71 batters, an average of 9.8 strikeouts per game.

Anderson has professional experience in the Pacific Association, most recently with the Napa Silverados. The Olive Branch, Mississippi, native played his college ball at William Carey University. He spent 2017 with the Bakersfield Train Robbers and hit .309 in 40 games with 12 RBI. He hit 10 home runs over his two seasons between 2018-19 with Napa, appearing in 57 and 54 games in those seasons, respectively.

"We look forward to both of these guys coming into camp and competing for a spot," said manager Tom Vaeth. "Jordan is a strong athletic outfielder that provides depth and Ryan gives us another left-handed pitcher that showed ability to command the zone."

Players have begun to report for Spring Training. The club's opener is slated for May 27 at Florence.

