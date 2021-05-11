Single Game Tickets on Sale Now for the 2021 Otters Season

May 11, 2021 - Frontier League (FL) - Evansville Otters News Release







EVANSVILLE, Ind. - Single game tickets for 2021 Evansville Otters' home games at Bosse Field are on sale now.

Individual tickets are available for purchase to 51 regular season games and six exhibition games this year at Bosse Field.

Single-game ticket prices are $12 for VIP seats and $10 for Premium Field Box seats, which includes in-seat wait service. General Admission tickets are $6.

Discounted group tickets for a single game are $9 for Premium Field Box tickets and $4 in General Admission seating. Purchases of 20 or more tickets are required for discounted group ticket rates. Group tickets must be purchased via phone or at the Bosse Field box office to receive discounted rates.

Seating in VIP and Premium Field Box sections are limited.

Tickets can be purchased online at evansvilleotters.com, by phone at 812-435-8686, or at the Bosse Field box office. The box office will be open on home gamedays and Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on non-gamedays.

For the 2021 season at Bosse Field, fans are highly encouraged to wear masks when up and walking around the concourse areas. Fans are also highly recommended to self-socially distance when choosing their seats in the General Admission grandstand. Sanitation stations will be located throughout the ballpark.

Season ticket and group outing packages are also available for purchase.

Season ticket packages include full, half and flex packages. Group outing plans include food and game ticket on our outfield Corona Patio Party Deck or each of our outfield picnic tents.

The return of Evansville Otters baseball at Bosse Field starts this weekend, as the Otters host the Black Sox for three exhibition games. The Friday and Saturday games start at 6:35 p.m., and Sunday's first pitch is at 12:35 p.m.

Fans will enjoy new sights, sounds and smells in coming back to the ballpark this year.

The Otters' home opener will be Saturday, May 29 at 6:35 p.m. against Equipe Quebec, a Canadian-based team with players from the different provinces of Canada.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

The Otters play all home games at historic Bosse Field, located at 23 Don Mattingly Way in Evansville, Ind. Stay up-to-date with the Evansville Otters by visiting evansvilleotters.com, or follow the Otters on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For more information, visit evansvilleotters.com or call (812) 435-8686.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from May 11, 2021

Single Game Tickets on Sale Now for the 2021 Otters Season - Evansville Otters

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.