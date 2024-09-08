Frontier League Championship Series on Sale Now

WASHINGTON, Pa. - Tickets for the 2024 Frontier League Championship Series games to be played at Wild Things Park Tuesday, September 10 and Wednesday, September 11 are on sale now. Both games are presented by St. Clair Health. The partnership with St. Clair Health has also made it so all kids 12 years of age and under receive free tickets to both FLCS games.

Game 1 of the FLCS will get underway at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday at Wild Things Park with a clapper giveaway to the first 1,000 fans through the gates, presented by St. Clair Health. Game 2 will be a bonus Senior Slugger Program Wednesday presented by AARP Pennsylvania with all fans getting to enjoy $1 hot dogs thanks to Berks Foods. Fans 50 and older get in for free Wednesday.

Those registered for the senior program from the regular season will receive an email for Wednesday tickets or they can call the box office during business hours to secure seats. The same goes with the kids for both games. All other tickets can be purchased for just $5 online here. The Ticket Return box office is open until 2 p.m. today, Sunday, September 8 and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. during the week and times leading up to the games.

Following the two games at home, the series will shift to whichever team comes out of the East Division. The Ottawa Titans and Québec Capitales are playing Game 3 at 5:05 p.m. tonight in the East's FLDS. Ottawa won game one and Québec won game two of the set. The Frontier League has shifted in recent years to play the first two games of the best of five at one venue and the next three, with games four and five, if necessary, at the other venue involved in the series. Last year, the West representative hosted the final three games of the championship series.

The team will host watch parties again for the FLCS road games next weekend starting with Friday's game. Gate opening information and more will be made available closer to gameday there.

First pitch Tuesday is slated for 7:05 p.m. at Wild Things Park. Wednesday's game will start at 6:05 p.m. The home championship series games are presented by St. Clair Health. Tickets are $5 for the general public and are available now at washingtonwildthings.com or by calling the Ticket Return Box Office at 866-456-WILD.

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.