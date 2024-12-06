Frontier League Batting King, Postseason All Star DH Tyreque Reed Signs Extension

WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Washington Wild Things have re-signed and extended the contract of slugging first baseman and designated hitter Tyreque Reed, who became the first Wild Thing ever to win the Frontier League batting title in 2024, his first season with the club. Reed signed a 2025 player contract, inking him to a deal that provides Washington a team option for the 2026 season.

Reed hit .341 and posted a slugging percentage of .552 with an on-base percentage of .418 in 61 gams for the Wild Things this past summer. The big man launched 12 homers and drove in 52 while doubling 11 times in that work. He did that despite missing roughly a month of the season due to a knee injury. The .341 batting average was the 5th best BA in a single season in Wild Things' history.

He was twice named Frontier League Player of the Week after returning from the injured list and was selected as the league's postseason All Star DH at the end of the season. The first player of the week award came after an 11-for-21 week that saw him belt three homers and drive in nine just before the All-Star break. The second was toward the end of July when he went 11-for-19, hit two home runs and drove in four. He had a 21-game on-base streak during which he went 37-for-81 and ended the season reaching in 11 consecutive contests.

Reed has last played for the Boston Red Sox organization in 2022 prior to signing in Washington. In 50 games for Double-A Portland that season, he logged 187 plate appearances, doubled seven times, hit six homers and drove in 25. That was his second stint with the Sea Dogs. The right-handed power bat appeared in 44 games for Portland in 2021 while also appearing in 48 for High-A Greenville that season. In 2021, he slashed .271/.375/.492 with 17 doubles, 17 homers and 71 RBI. He entered the 2019 season as the Rangers No. 21 prospect according to Baseball America. In what turned out to be his final season in that organization, Reed spent time between the Arizona League, Class-A Hickory and Advanced-A Down East. He hit a career-best 18 homers that season and drove in 53.

Tyreque was an 8th round pick of the Rangers out of Itawamba Community College in 2017 and his move to the Red Sox organization came during the minor-league phase of the 2020 Rule 5 Draft.

Reed was a leader in the clubhouse and hit two homers during the Frontier League Championship Series in 2024. In fact, Reed drove in at least a run in all four FLCS contests, which included a three-hit game in Game 3 in Québec City. During the regular season, Reed amassed 22 multi-hit games and 12 multi-RBI games. His 12 homers included two multi-HR games, which were two of Washington's seven instances of that last season.

